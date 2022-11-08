Gloster Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore in September 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 189.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 up 27.46% from Rs. 14.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.52 crore in September 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 36.67 crore in September 2021.

Gloster EPS has increased to Rs. 34.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 26.76 in September 2021.

Gloster shares closed at 1,631.15 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.57% returns over the last 6 months and 45.20% over the last 12 months.