 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gloster Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore in September 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 189.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 up 27.46% from Rs. 14.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.52 crore in September 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 36.67 crore in September 2021.

Gloster EPS has increased to Rs. 34.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 26.76 in September 2021.

Gloster shares closed at 1,631.15 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.57% returns over the last 6 months and 45.20% over the last 12 months.

Gloster
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 194.65 179.04 189.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 194.65 179.04 189.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.13 96.47 99.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.32 6.42 2.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.19 27.82 29.42
Depreciation 8.82 8.77 8.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.51 32.50 29.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.67 7.06 21.62
Other Income 5.04 13.57 6.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.70 20.63 28.14
Interest 0.18 0.70 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.53 19.94 27.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.53 19.94 27.91
Tax 6.87 5.02 13.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.66 14.92 14.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.66 14.92 14.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.66 14.92 14.64
Equity Share Capital 5.47 5.47 5.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.10 27.26 26.76
Diluted EPS 34.10 27.26 26.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.10 27.26 26.76
Diluted EPS 34.10 27.26 26.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gloster #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.