Gloster Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.19 crore, down 12.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 181.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in December 2022 down 42.4% from Rs. 21.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.86 crore in December 2022 down 32.39% from Rs. 38.25 crore in December 2021.

Gloster
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.19 194.65 181.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.19 194.65 181.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.66 102.13 91.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.85 1.32 8.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.32 31.19 27.24
Depreciation 8.87 8.82 8.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.04 30.51 28.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.15 20.67 16.72
Other Income 3.84 5.04 12.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.99 25.70 29.59
Interest 0.54 0.18 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.44 25.53 29.34
Exceptional Items -- -- 7.50
P/L Before Tax 16.44 25.53 36.84
Tax 3.99 6.87 15.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.45 18.66 21.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.45 18.66 21.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.45 18.66 21.62
Equity Share Capital 10.94 5.47 5.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.38 34.10 39.52
Diluted EPS 11.38 34.10 39.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.38 34.10 39.52
Diluted EPS 11.38 34.10 39.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited