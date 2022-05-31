Global Vectra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore in March 2022 up 9.17% from Rs. 84.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2022 up 228.84% from Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.62 crore in March 2022 up 152.65% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2021.

Global Vectra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.48 in March 2021.

Global Vectra shares closed at 44.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -10.58% over the last 12 months.