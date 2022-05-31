 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Vectra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore in March 2022 up 9.17% from Rs. 84.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2022 up 228.84% from Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.62 crore in March 2022 up 152.65% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2021.

Global Vectra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.48 in March 2021.

Global Vectra shares closed at 44.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -10.58% over the last 12 months.

Global Vectra Helicorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.79 88.96 84.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.79 88.96 84.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.37 20.38 21.08
Depreciation 17.99 20.27 20.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.38 44.98 61.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.96 3.33 -18.41
Other Income 29.59 2.62 12.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.63 5.95 -5.65
Interest 3.72 4.58 3.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.91 1.37 -9.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.91 1.37 -9.58
Tax 6.02 4.84 -1.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.89 -3.47 -7.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.89 -3.47 -7.68
Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.06 -2.48 -5.48
Diluted EPS 7.06 -2.48 -5.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.06 -2.48 -5.48
Diluted EPS 7.06 -2.48 -5.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:52 pm
