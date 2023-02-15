Global Vectra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore, up 22.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore in December 2022 up 22.88% from Rs. 88.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.19 crore in December 2022 down 15.37% from Rs. 26.22 crore in December 2021.
Global Vectra shares closed at 53.65 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -0.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.32
|91.75
|88.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.32
|91.75
|88.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.90
|25.45
|20.38
|Depreciation
|19.27
|19.77
|20.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.95
|54.06
|44.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.19
|-7.53
|3.33
|Other Income
|1.73
|1.45
|2.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.92
|-6.08
|5.95
|Interest
|5.71
|4.34
|4.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.79
|-10.42
|1.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.79
|-10.42
|1.37
|Tax
|1.08
|1.11
|4.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.86
|-11.52
|-3.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.86
|-11.52
|-3.47
|Equity Share Capital
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.76
|-8.23
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.76
|-8.23
|-2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.76
|-8.23
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.76
|-8.23
|-2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited