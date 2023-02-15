 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Vectra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore, up 22.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore in December 2022 up 22.88% from Rs. 88.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.19 crore in December 2022 down 15.37% from Rs. 26.22 crore in December 2021.

Global Vectra Helicorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.32 91.75 88.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.32 91.75 88.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.90 25.45 20.38
Depreciation 19.27 19.77 20.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.95 54.06 44.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.19 -7.53 3.33
Other Income 1.73 1.45 2.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.92 -6.08 5.95
Interest 5.71 4.34 4.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.79 -10.42 1.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.79 -10.42 1.37
Tax 1.08 1.11 4.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.86 -11.52 -3.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.86 -11.52 -3.47
Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.76 -8.23 -2.48
Diluted EPS -2.76 -8.23 -2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.76 -8.23 -2.48
Diluted EPS -2.76 -8.23 -2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
