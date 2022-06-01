 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Offshore Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.69 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.69 crore in March 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 16.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.84 crore in March 2022 down 89.22% from Rs. 9.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022 down 59.3% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2021.

Global Offshore Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.69 10.83 16.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.69 10.83 16.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.24 5.13 5.33
Depreciation 5.23 5.97 6.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.71 5.84 6.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.49 -6.11 -2.20
Other Income 0.23 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.26 -6.09 -2.15
Interest 5.16 4.63 4.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.42 -10.72 -6.36
Exceptional Items -9.21 -2.00 -2.60
P/L Before Tax -17.63 -12.72 -8.97
Tax 0.21 0.03 0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.84 -12.75 -9.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.84 -12.75 -9.43
Equity Share Capital 24.73 24.73 24.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.21 -5.15 -3.81
Diluted EPS -7.21 -5.15 -3.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.21 -5.15 -3.81
Diluted EPS -7.21 -5.15 -3.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
