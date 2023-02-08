 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GlaxoSmithKline Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 799.11 crore, down 1.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 799.11 crore in December 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 807.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.03 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 149.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.40 crore in December 2022 up 21.36% from Rs. 207.16 crore in December 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 799.11 905.61 807.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 799.11 905.61 807.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.12 117.39 106.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 124.62 214.42 213.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 114.77 20.00 -10.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 152.99 141.94 142.39
Depreciation 16.41 16.36 17.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 135.81 154.94 158.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.39 240.56 178.79
Other Income 23.60 22.16 10.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 234.99 262.72 189.29
Interest 0.09 0.39 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 234.90 262.33 188.71
Exceptional Items -11.37 -- -17.92
P/L Before Tax 223.53 262.33 170.79
Tax 59.50 68.77 33.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 164.03 193.56 137.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 12.07
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 164.03 193.56 149.63
Equity Share Capital 169.41 169.41 169.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.68 11.42 8.83
Diluted EPS 9.68 11.42 8.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.68 11.42 8.83
Diluted EPS 9.68 11.42 8.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
