GlaxoSmithKline Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 799.11 crore, down 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 799.11 crore in December 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 807.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.03 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 149.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.40 crore in December 2022 up 21.36% from Rs. 207.16 crore in December 2021.