GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals net profit rises 9.45% to Rs 165 crore in Q3

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 802.3 crore as against Rs 815.92 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"General medicines portfolio grew by 10 per cent led by anti-infectives and dermatology therapies...Vaccine sales were down for the quarter in a declining self-pay vaccines market. However, we continue to gain market share for key vaccine brands," GSK Pharma Managing Director Bhushan Akshikar said.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported a 9.45 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 164.56 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.35 crore in thecom same quarter last fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were lower at Rs 590.1 crore compared to Rs 636.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.