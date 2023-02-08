 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 802.30 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 802.30 crore in December 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 815.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.56 crore in December 2022 up 9.45% from Rs. 150.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.12 crore in December 2022 up 21.14% from Rs. 208.13 crore in December 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 802.30 916.87 815.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 802.30 916.87 815.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.01 132.59 121.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 124.62 214.42 213.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 116.45 18.09 -14.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 152.99 141.94 142.39
Depreciation 16.41 16.36 17.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.53 152.90 155.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 212.29 240.57 179.94
Other Income 23.42 21.97 10.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 235.71 262.54 190.26
Interest 0.09 0.39 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 235.62 262.15 189.68
Exceptional Items -11.37 -- -17.92
P/L Before Tax 224.25 262.15 171.76
Tax 59.69 68.73 33.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 164.56 193.42 138.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 12.07
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 164.56 193.42 150.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 164.56 193.42 150.35
Equity Share Capital 169.41 169.41 169.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.71 11.42 8.88
Diluted EPS 9.71 11.42 8.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.71 11.42 8.88
Diluted EPS 9.71 11.42 8.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
