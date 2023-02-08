GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 802.30 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 802.30 crore in December 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 815.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.56 crore in December 2022 up 9.45% from Rs. 150.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.12 crore in December 2022 up 21.14% from Rs. 208.13 crore in December 2021.