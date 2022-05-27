Genus Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.37 crore, up 37.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.37 crore in March 2022 up 37.19% from Rs. 93.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2022 up 32.59% from Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2022 down 18.32% from Rs. 10.26 crore in March 2021.

Genus Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Genus Paper shares closed at 16.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.24% returns over the last 6 months and 80.98% over the last 12 months.