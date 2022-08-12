Gayatri Project Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.56 crore, down 68.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 282.56 crore in June 2022 down 68.5% from Rs. 897.09 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 391.90 crore in June 2022 down 1810.57% from Rs. 22.91 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 267.18 crore in June 2022 down 343.84% from Rs. 109.57 crore in June 2021.
Gayatri Project shares closed at 15.05 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.21% returns over the last 6 months and -61.56% over the last 12 months.
|Gayatri Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|282.56
|537.36
|897.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|282.56
|537.36
|897.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|381.50
|661.74
|790.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|132.35
|33.32
|-61.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.31
|33.72
|36.83
|Depreciation
|15.34
|18.32
|18.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.72
|40.06
|21.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-288.66
|-249.81
|90.44
|Other Income
|6.14
|1.97
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-282.52
|-247.84
|90.64
|Interest
|109.32
|97.77
|67.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-391.84
|-345.61
|22.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-140.51
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-391.84
|-486.12
|22.72
|Tax
|--
|-0.51
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-391.84
|-485.61
|23.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-391.84
|-485.61
|23.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|-17.98
|-0.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-391.90
|-503.59
|22.91
|Equity Share Capital
|37.44
|37.44
|37.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.93
|-26.90
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-20.93
|-26.90
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.93
|-26.90
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-20.93
|-26.90
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited