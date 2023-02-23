Gayatri Project Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore, down 70.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore in December 2022 down 70.97% from Rs. 802.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 291.56 crore in December 2022 down 1.19% from Rs. 288.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 202.72 crore in December 2022 down 15.53% from Rs. 175.47 crore in December 2021.