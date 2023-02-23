 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gayatri Project Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore, down 70.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore in December 2022 down 70.97% from Rs. 802.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 291.56 crore in December 2022 down 1.19% from Rs. 288.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 202.72 crore in December 2022 down 15.53% from Rs. 175.47 crore in December 2021.

Gayatri Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 232.89 316.25 802.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 232.89 316.25 802.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 308.70 333.77 898.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 126.68 91.80 21.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.97 21.74 34.40
Depreciation 12.33 14.38 19.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.86 12.52 22.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -244.66 -157.97 -195.35
Other Income 29.61 5.23 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -215.05 -152.74 -195.31
Interest 76.67 116.10 93.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -291.72 -268.83 -288.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -291.72 -268.83 -288.93
Tax -- -- -1.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -291.72 -268.83 -287.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -291.72 -268.83 -287.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.16 0.51 -0.58
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -291.56 -268.33 -288.13
Equity Share Capital 37.44 37.44 37.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.57 -14.33 -15.40
Diluted EPS -15.57 -14.33 -15.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.57 -14.33 -15.40
Diluted EPS -15.57 -14.33 -15.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited