Gati Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore in June 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 55.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 up 89.86% from Rs. 12.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 99.37% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

Gati shares closed at 148.30 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.

Gati
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.04 58.88 55.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 67.04 58.88 55.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.23 54.73 49.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.08 -0.98 0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.70 0.39 1.20
Depreciation 0.24 0.25 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.24 6.01 5.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.45 -1.52 -0.46
Other Income 1.22 1.95 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 0.43 1.29
Interest 0.10 0.19 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 0.24 0.84
Exceptional Items -0.91 -5.81 -13.05
P/L Before Tax -1.24 -5.57 -12.21
Tax -- -0.43 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.24 -5.14 -12.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.24 -5.14 -12.23
Equity Share Capital 24.59 24.59 24.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.43 -1.00
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.42 -0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.43 -1.00
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.42 -0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
