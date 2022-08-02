Gati Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore in June 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 55.91 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 up 89.86% from Rs. 12.23 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 99.37% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.
Gati shares closed at 148.30 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gati
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.04
|58.88
|55.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.04
|58.88
|55.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.23
|54.73
|49.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.08
|-0.98
|0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.39
|1.20
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.25
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.24
|6.01
|5.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|-1.52
|-0.46
|Other Income
|1.22
|1.95
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.43
|1.29
|Interest
|0.10
|0.19
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.24
|0.84
|Exceptional Items
|-0.91
|-5.81
|-13.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|-5.57
|-12.21
|Tax
|--
|-0.43
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.24
|-5.14
|-12.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.24
|-5.14
|-12.23
|Equity Share Capital
|24.59
|24.59
|24.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.43
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.42
|-0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.43
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.42
|-0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited