Gati Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore, down 2.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.99% from Rs. 64.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 110.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 80.46% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.