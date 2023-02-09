 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gati Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore, down 2.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.99% from Rs. 64.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 110.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 80.46% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

Gati
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.00 66.23 64.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.00 66.23 64.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 60.94 64.69 56.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -0.69 0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.78 0.79 1.50
Depreciation 0.10 0.18 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.43 2.03 8.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.16 -0.77 -2.89
Other Income 0.89 1.54 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 0.77 -1.14
Interest 0.08 0.10 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.35 0.67 -1.45
Exceptional Items 0.22 0.89 --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 1.56 -1.45
Tax -- -- -2.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 1.56 1.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 1.56 1.25
Equity Share Capital 26.03 24.59 24.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.13 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.13 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.13 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.13 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited