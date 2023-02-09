 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gati Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.35 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:

Net Sales at Rs 441.35 crore in December 2022 up 6.67% from Rs. 413.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 185.6% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 16.34 crore in December 2021.

Gati
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 441.35 435.15 413.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 441.35 435.15 413.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 60.94 64.69 56.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -0.68 0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.21 48.38 39.03
Depreciation 15.10 13.36 7.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 313.80 302.60 303.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.39 6.80 7.06
Other Income 2.85 7.45 2.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.24 14.25 9.31
Interest 7.08 7.58 5.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.16 6.67 3.53
Exceptional Items -0.79 3.31 --
P/L Before Tax -0.63 9.98 3.53
Tax 4.07 2.33 -1.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.70 7.65 5.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.70 7.65 5.02
Minority Interest 1.37 -1.83 -1.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.33 5.82 3.89
Equity Share Capital 26.03 24.59 24.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 0.48 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.26 0.46 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 0.48 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.26 0.46 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited