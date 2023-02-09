Gati Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.35 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.35 crore in December 2022 up 6.67% from Rs. 413.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 185.6% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 16.34 crore in December 2021.