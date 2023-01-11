Gateway Distriparks Q3 PAT seen up 9.5% YoY to Rs. 53 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Gateway Distriparks to report net profit at Rs. 53 crore up 9.5% year-on-year (down 10.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 374 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 54 percent Y-o-Y (down 47 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 26.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sharekhan_Infra