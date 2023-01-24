Gateway Distri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.09 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 341.09 359.13 349.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 341.09 359.13 349.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.45 15.69 15.19 Depreciation 25.87 26.66 33.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 232.71 247.55 240.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.06 69.23 60.04 Other Income 2.87 2.78 6.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.94 72.00 66.81 Interest 10.53 11.27 16.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.41 60.73 50.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 57.41 60.73 50.70 Tax 3.61 2.28 3.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.80 58.45 47.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.80 58.45 47.56 Minority Interest -0.53 -0.47 0.15 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.51 1.08 0.36 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.78 59.06 48.07 Equity Share Capital 499.64 499.64 499.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.11 1.19 0.96 Diluted EPS 1.11 1.19 0.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.11 1.19 0.95 Diluted EPS 1.11 1.19 0.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited