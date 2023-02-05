 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganesha Ecosph Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.73 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

Net Sales at Rs 270.73 crore in December 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 288.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.93 crore in December 2022 up 14.54% from Rs. 18.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.99 crore in December 2022 up 13.67% from Rs. 34.30 crore in December 2021.

Ganesha Ecosphere
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 270.73 314.14 288.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 270.73 314.14 288.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.51 186.47 174.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.43 7.08 4.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.25 18.03 8.39
Power & Fuel -- 26.58 --
Employees Cost 17.62 15.94 15.31
Depreciation 6.81 6.74 7.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.23 27.03 53.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.38 26.27 24.59
Other Income 4.80 4.06 2.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.18 30.33 27.13
Interest 4.11 3.46 2.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.07 26.87 24.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.07 26.87 24.56
Tax 7.13 6.91 6.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.93 19.96 18.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.93 19.96 18.28
Equity Share Capital 21.83 21.83 21.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.59 9.15 8.37
Diluted EPS 9.59 9.15 8.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.59 9.15 8.37
Diluted EPS 9.59 9.15 8.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited