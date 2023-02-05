Ganesha Ecosph Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.73 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.73 crore in December 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 288.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.93 crore in December 2022 up 14.54% from Rs. 18.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.99 crore in December 2022 up 13.67% from Rs. 34.30 crore in December 2021.