Gammon India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.98 crore, up 37.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gammon India are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.98 crore in June 2022 up 37.47% from Rs. 7.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 202.92 crore in June 2022 down 13.87% from Rs. 178.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2022 down 91.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021.
|
|Gammon India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.98
|1.81
|7.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.98
|1.81
|7.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.41
|4.44
|2.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.15
|2.01
|2.04
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.79
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.46
|239.78
|12.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.68
|-245.21
|-10.79
|Other Income
|5.39
|8.58
|5.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.29
|-236.63
|-5.00
|Interest
|193.99
|187.83
|172.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-202.28
|-424.46
|-177.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-130.76
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-202.28
|-555.22
|-177.89
|Tax
|0.64
|-1.48
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-202.92
|-553.74
|-178.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-202.92
|-553.74
|-178.21
|Equity Share Capital
|74.11
|74.11
|74.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.50
|-15.01
|-4.83
|Diluted EPS
|-5.50
|-15.01
|-4.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.50
|-15.01
|-4.83
|Diluted EPS
|-5.50
|-15.01
|-4.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
