Gail India Q4 PAT seen up 44.8% YoY to Rs. 2,761.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 14, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 56.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 24,391.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Gail India to report net profit at Rs. 2,761.6 crore up 44.8% year-on-year (down 16% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 50.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,869.5 crore.

