Future Market Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore in March 2022 up 7.09% from Rs. 20.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2022 down 52.35% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022 up 233.8% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2021.
Future Market shares closed at 5.12 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.56% returns over the last 6 months and -64.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Future Market Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.08
|21.62
|20.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.08
|21.62
|20.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|1.84
|1.45
|Depreciation
|4.59
|4.42
|4.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.07
|16.21
|25.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.49
|-0.85
|-10.97
|Other Income
|0.57
|1.42
|1.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.06
|0.57
|-9.68
|Interest
|5.91
|5.80
|3.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.86
|-5.23
|-13.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.86
|-5.23
|-13.58
|Tax
|9.20
|0.09
|-5.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.06
|-5.32
|-8.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.06
|-5.32
|-8.57
|Equity Share Capital
|57.54
|57.54
|57.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-0.93
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-0.93
|-1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-0.93
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-0.93
|-1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited