Future Market Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore in March 2022 up 7.09% from Rs. 20.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2022 down 52.35% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022 up 233.8% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2021.

Future Market shares closed at 5.12 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.56% returns over the last 6 months and -64.57% over the last 12 months.