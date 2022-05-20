 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Future Market Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore in March 2022 up 7.09% from Rs. 20.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2022 down 52.35% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022 up 233.8% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2021.

Future Market shares closed at 5.12 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.56% returns over the last 6 months and -64.57% over the last 12 months.

Future Market Networks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.08 21.62 20.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.08 21.62 20.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.93 1.84 1.45
Depreciation 4.59 4.42 4.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.07 16.21 25.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.49 -0.85 -10.97
Other Income 0.57 1.42 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.06 0.57 -9.68
Interest 5.91 5.80 3.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.86 -5.23 -13.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.86 -5.23 -13.58
Tax 9.20 0.09 -5.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.06 -5.32 -8.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.06 -5.32 -8.57
Equity Share Capital 57.54 57.54 57.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.27 -0.93 -1.49
Diluted EPS -2.27 -0.93 -1.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.27 -0.93 -1.49
Diluted EPS -2.27 -0.93 -1.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 04:22 pm
