Future Consumer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore, down 87.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore in June 2022 down 87.25% from Rs. 175.34 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 78.14 crore in June 2022 down 518.99% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.42 crore in June 2022 down 224.21% from Rs. 13.22 crore in June 2021.
Future Consumer shares closed at 1.65 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -76.09% returns over the last 6 months and -77.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Future Consumer
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.35
|162.15
|175.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.35
|162.15
|175.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.53
|10.58
|14.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.19
|93.76
|152.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.13
|43.81
|-19.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.96
|10.20
|11.51
|Depreciation
|7.22
|9.27
|9.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.34
|224.64
|21.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.01
|-230.11
|-14.43
|Other Income
|13.37
|13.87
|18.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.64
|-216.24
|3.58
|Interest
|12.63
|14.41
|16.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.27
|-230.65
|-12.62
|Exceptional Items
|-41.87
|-240.70
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-78.14
|-471.35
|-12.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-78.14
|-471.35
|-12.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-78.14
|-471.35
|-12.62
|Equity Share Capital
|1,190.15
|1,190.15
|1,184.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-2.38
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-2.38
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-2.38
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-2.38
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited