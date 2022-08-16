 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Future Consumer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore, down 87.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore in June 2022 down 87.25% from Rs. 175.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 78.14 crore in June 2022 down 518.99% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.42 crore in June 2022 down 224.21% from Rs. 13.22 crore in June 2021.

Future Consumer shares closed at 1.65 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -76.09% returns over the last 6 months and -77.40% over the last 12 months.

Future Consumer
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.35 162.15 175.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.35 162.15 175.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.53 10.58 14.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.19 93.76 152.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.13 43.81 -19.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.96 10.20 11.51
Depreciation 7.22 9.27 9.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.34 224.64 21.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.01 -230.11 -14.43
Other Income 13.37 13.87 18.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.64 -216.24 3.58
Interest 12.63 14.41 16.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.27 -230.65 -12.62
Exceptional Items -41.87 -240.70 --
P/L Before Tax -78.14 -471.35 -12.62
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -78.14 -471.35 -12.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -78.14 -471.35 -12.62
Equity Share Capital 1,190.15 1,190.15 1,184.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -2.38 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.39 -2.38 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -2.38 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.39 -2.38 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:55 pm
