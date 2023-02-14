 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Future Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, down 97.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 97.36% from Rs. 314.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.01 crore in December 2022 down 139.24% from Rs. 56.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 106.28% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

Future Consumer
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.30 17.73 314.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.30 17.73 314.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.59 0.97 25.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.46 8.48 266.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.05 6.13 -24.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.09 4.54 10.39
Depreciation 2.77 5.71 9.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.28 10.01 55.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.93 -18.10 -27.21
Other Income 13.46 14.58 13.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.48 -3.52 -13.81
Interest 12.01 12.58 14.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.49 -16.10 -28.47
Exceptional Items -120.52 -151.81 -27.96
P/L Before Tax -135.01 -167.90 -56.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -135.01 -167.90 -56.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -135.01 -167.90 -56.43
Equity Share Capital 1,190.15 1,190.15 1,190.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.68 -0.85 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.68 -0.85 -0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.68 -0.85 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.68 -0.85 -0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited