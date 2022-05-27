 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Future Consumer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.55 crore, down 32.03% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:

Net Sales at Rs 262.55 crore in March 2022 down 32.03% from Rs. 386.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 346.20 crore in March 2022 down 123.19% from Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 238.92 crore in March 2022 down 199.62% from Rs. 79.74 crore in March 2021.

Future Consumer shares closed at 2.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -67.86% returns over the last 6 months and -67.39% over the last 12 months.

Future Consumer
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 262.55 450.73 386.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 262.55 450.73 386.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.17 27.80 16.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 201.59 386.27 329.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.87 -24.24 -8.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.12 13.84 15.83
Depreciation 12.53 12.57 13.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.86 64.10 119.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -255.60 -29.60 -99.99
Other Income 4.15 3.23 6.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -251.45 -26.37 -93.55
Interest 15.29 14.96 13.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -266.74 -41.34 -107.36
Exceptional Items -74.09 -- -7.16
P/L Before Tax -340.83 -41.34 -114.51
Tax -1.02 0.12 38.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -339.81 -41.46 -152.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -339.81 -41.46 -152.85
Minority Interest 0.04 0.01 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -6.43 -5.05 -2.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -346.20 -46.50 -155.11
Equity Share Capital 1,190.15 1,190.15 1,184.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.75 -0.23 -0.79
Diluted EPS -1.75 -0.23 -0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.75 -0.23 -0.79
Diluted EPS -1.75 -0.23 -0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 06:50 pm
