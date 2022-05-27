Future Consumer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.55 crore, down 32.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.55 crore in March 2022 down 32.03% from Rs. 386.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 346.20 crore in March 2022 down 123.19% from Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 238.92 crore in March 2022 down 199.62% from Rs. 79.74 crore in March 2021.

Future Consumer shares closed at 2.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -67.86% returns over the last 6 months and -67.39% over the last 12 months.