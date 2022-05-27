Future Consumer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.55 crore, down 32.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:
Net Sales at Rs 262.55 crore in March 2022 down 32.03% from Rs. 386.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 346.20 crore in March 2022 down 123.19% from Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 238.92 crore in March 2022 down 199.62% from Rs. 79.74 crore in March 2021.
Future Consumer shares closed at 2.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -67.86% returns over the last 6 months and -67.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|Future Consumer
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|262.55
|450.73
|386.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|262.55
|450.73
|386.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.17
|27.80
|16.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|201.59
|386.27
|329.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.87
|-24.24
|-8.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.12
|13.84
|15.83
|Depreciation
|12.53
|12.57
|13.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|253.86
|64.10
|119.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-255.60
|-29.60
|-99.99
|Other Income
|4.15
|3.23
|6.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-251.45
|-26.37
|-93.55
|Interest
|15.29
|14.96
|13.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-266.74
|-41.34
|-107.36
|Exceptional Items
|-74.09
|--
|-7.16
|P/L Before Tax
|-340.83
|-41.34
|-114.51
|Tax
|-1.02
|0.12
|38.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-339.81
|-41.46
|-152.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-339.81
|-41.46
|-152.85
|Minority Interest
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-6.43
|-5.05
|-2.27
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-346.20
|-46.50
|-155.11
|Equity Share Capital
|1,190.15
|1,190.15
|1,184.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.75
|-0.23
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.75
|-0.23
|-0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.75
|-0.23
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.75
|-0.23
|-0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited