Fusion Micro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 439.68 crore, up 69.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fusion Micro Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 439.68 crore in September 2022 up 69.51% from Rs. 259.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.06 crore in September 2022 up 2860.36% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.09 crore in September 2022 up 133.28% from Rs. 122.21 crore in September 2021.

Fusion Micro EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

Fusion Micro shares closed at 366.15 on November 29, 2022 (NSE)

Fusion Micro Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 439.68 342.72
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 439.68 342.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 79.71 72.23
Depreciation 1.68 1.48
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 61.18 20.06
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 26.36 23.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 270.77 225.59
Other Income 12.64 17.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 283.41 243.32
Interest 157.33 143.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 126.08 100.13
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 126.08 100.13
Tax 31.02 25.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.06 75.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.06 75.10
Equity Share Capital 82.81 82.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.48 9.07
Diluted EPS 11.36 8.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.48 9.07
Diluted EPS 11.36 8.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 30, 2022 09:11 am