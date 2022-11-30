Fusion Micro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 439.68 crore, up 69.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.68 crore in September 2022 up 69.51% from Rs. 259.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.06 crore in September 2022 up 2860.36% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.09 crore in September 2022 up 133.28% from Rs. 122.21 crore in September 2021.

Fusion Micro EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

Fusion Micro shares closed at 366.15 on November 29, 2022 (NSE)