Force Motors Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.38 crore, up 43.92% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 881.38 crore in March 2022 up 43.92% from Rs. 612.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.98 crore in March 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022 up 125.53% from Rs. 29.38 crore in March 2021.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,019.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.08% returns over the last 6 months and -18.78% over the last 12 months.

Force Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 881.38 777.78 612.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 881.38 777.78 612.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 677.80 680.13 466.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 52.42 -36.27 -5.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 105.99 93.02 120.20
Depreciation 54.67 50.42 43.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -25.02 -18.82 -36.81
Other Expenses 70.87 71.16 105.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -55.35 -61.86 -79.57
Other Income 8.18 12.63 6.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.17 -49.23 -72.70
Interest 13.40 12.05 5.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -60.57 -61.28 -77.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -60.57 -61.28 -77.95
Tax -20.59 -21.38 -27.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -39.98 -39.90 -49.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -39.98 -39.90 -49.98
Equity Share Capital 13.18 13.18 13.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -30.35 -30.28 -37.93
Diluted EPS -30.35 -30.28 -37.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -30.35 -30.28 -37.93
Diluted EPS -30.35 -30.28 -37.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Force Motors #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 08:00 pm
