Force Motors Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.47 crore, up 43.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 881.47 crore in March 2022 up 43.91% from Rs. 612.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.79 crore in March 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 53.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022 up 125.92% from Rs. 29.28 crore in March 2021.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,031.15 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.93% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.