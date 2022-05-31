 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Force Motors Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.47 crore, up 43.91% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 881.47 crore in March 2022 up 43.91% from Rs. 612.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.79 crore in March 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 53.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022 up 125.92% from Rs. 29.28 crore in March 2021.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,031.15 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.93% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.

Force Motors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 881.47 777.88 612.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 881.47 777.88 612.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 677.80 680.13 466.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 52.42 -36.27 -5.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 105.99 93.02 120.20
Depreciation 54.67 50.42 43.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -25.02 -18.82 --
Other Expenses 70.87 71.16 68.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -55.26 -61.76 -79.47
Other Income 8.18 12.63 6.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.08 -49.13 -72.60
Interest 13.40 12.05 5.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -60.48 -61.18 -77.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -60.48 -61.18 -77.85
Tax -20.57 -21.35 -27.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -39.91 -39.83 -49.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -39.91 -39.83 -49.91
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.02 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.86 -2.99 -3.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -42.79 -42.84 -53.67
Equity Share Capital 13.18 13.18 13.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -32.48 -32.52 -40.73
Diluted EPS -32.48 -32.52 -40.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -32.48 -32.52 -40.73
Diluted EPS -32.48 -32.52 -40.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
