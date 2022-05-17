 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Foods and Inns Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.96 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foods and Inns are:

Net Sales at Rs 190.96 crore in March 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 157.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2022 down 36.03% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 13.40 crore in March 2021.

Foods and Inns EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 70.80 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)

Foods and Inns
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 190.96 117.76 157.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 190.96 117.76 157.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.42 42.16 43.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 68.31 34.96 76.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.70 6.68 5.70
Depreciation 3.73 3.25 3.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.73 26.34 21.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.08 4.36 7.60
Other Income 4.09 2.61 2.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.17 6.97 10.37
Interest 5.79 5.49 4.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.38 1.48 5.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.38 1.48 5.86
Tax 1.41 0.97 1.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.97 0.51 4.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.97 0.51 4.64
Equity Share Capital 5.03 5.03 5.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 0.10 0.92
Diluted EPS 0.59 0.10 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 0.10 0.92
Diluted EPS 0.59 0.10 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Foods and Inns #Results
first published: May 17, 2022 01:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.