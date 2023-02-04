 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Foods and Inns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.95 crore, up 65.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foods and Inns are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.95 crore in December 2022 up 65.55% from Rs. 117.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2022 up 2138.28% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2022 up 99.32% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021.

Foods and Inns
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 194.95 240.61 117.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 194.95 240.61 117.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.82 215.88 42.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.10 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 41.50 -63.52 34.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.60 10.81 6.68
Depreciation 3.48 3.49 3.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.33 50.53 26.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.21 23.33 4.36
Other Income 2.68 0.91 2.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.89 24.23 6.97
Interest 7.03 5.92 5.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.87 18.31 1.48
Exceptional Items 5.04 0.17 --
P/L Before Tax 14.90 18.48 1.48
Tax 3.55 4.59 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.35 13.89 0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.35 13.89 0.51
Equity Share Capital 5.03 5.03 5.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 2.76 0.10
Diluted EPS 2.02 2.72 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 2.76 0.10
Diluted EPS 2.02 2.72 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited