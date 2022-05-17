 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foods and Inns Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.22 crore, up 20.01% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Foods and Inns are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.22 crore in March 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 162.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022 down 37.05% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2022 up 4.26% from Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2021.

Foods and Inns EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 70.80 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)

Foods and Inns
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.22 121.59 162.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.22 121.59 162.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.83 44.64 46.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.01 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 67.67 34.60 77.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.11 7.19 6.20
Depreciation 3.74 3.27 3.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.16 26.79 21.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.71 5.11 8.19
Other Income 3.73 2.16 2.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.44 7.27 10.55
Interest 5.84 5.52 4.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.60 1.74 6.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.60 1.74 6.03
Tax 1.66 1.17 1.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.95 0.57 4.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.95 0.57 4.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -0.28 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.93 0.30 4.65
Equity Share Capital 5.03 5.03 5.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.06 0.92
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.06 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.06 0.92
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.06 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 01:14 pm
