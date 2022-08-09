Foods and Inns Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.93 crore, up 51.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.93 crore in June 2022 up 51.14% from Rs. 145.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.38 crore in June 2022 up 17.29% from Rs. 15.67 crore in June 2021.

Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2021.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 64.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.70% over the last 12 months.