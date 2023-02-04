 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foods and Inns Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore, up 63.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Foods and Inns are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore in December 2022 up 63.73% from Rs. 121.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2022 up 3714.78% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2022 up 95.07% from Rs. 10.54 crore in December 2021.

Foods and Inns
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 199.09 245.07 121.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 199.09 245.07 121.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.32 218.92 44.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.10 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 41.68 -63.44 34.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.15 11.22 7.19
Depreciation 3.51 3.52 3.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.60 50.59 26.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.83 24.17 5.11
Other Income 2.22 0.46 2.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.05 24.64 7.27
Interest 7.09 6.06 5.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.96 18.58 1.74
Exceptional Items 5.04 0.17 --
P/L Before Tax 15.00 18.75 1.74
Tax 3.65 4.86 1.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.35 13.89 0.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.35 13.89 0.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.10 -0.14 -0.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.25 13.75 0.30
Equity Share Capital 5.03 5.03 5.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 2.73 0.06
Diluted EPS 2.00 2.69 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 2.73 0.06
Diluted EPS 2.00 2.69 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited