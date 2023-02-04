Foods and Inns Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore, up 63.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore in December 2022 up 63.73% from Rs. 121.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2022 up 3714.78% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2022 up 95.07% from Rs. 10.54 crore in December 2021.