HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Is FMCG valuation in for a churn as entry of a formidable player looms?

Nandish Shah   •

The FMCG sector has faced multiple headwinds, given the demand slowdown and higher commodity prices. With the entry of a new player, the sector is headed for a shakeup

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
At the 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of  Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that under Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL), the group is planning an entry into the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market, with an objective to develop and deliver high-quality affordable products that can meet every Indian’s daily needs. RIL plans to launch products at much lower prices and has set up a dedicated team for product development to identify the gaps in the market. Reliance Retail is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers