Fineotex Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.62 crore, up 47.23% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.62 crore in March 2022 up 47.23% from Rs. 47.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022 up 18.98% from Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2022 up 9.81% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2021.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 206.90 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 75.56% returns over the last 6 months and 184.59% over the last 12 months.

Fineotex Chemical
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.62 78.37 47.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.62 78.37 47.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.42 48.52 27.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.41 -2.12 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.61 3.08 2.23
Depreciation 0.66 0.61 0.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.80 7.49 7.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.72 20.78 9.92
Other Income 0.72 0.71 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.44 21.49 11.54
Interest 0.14 0.17 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.30 21.31 11.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.30 21.31 11.45
Tax 1.47 5.57 2.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.82 15.74 9.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.82 15.74 9.10
Equity Share Capital 22.15 22.15 22.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 1.42 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.98 1.42 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 1.42 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.98 1.42 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
