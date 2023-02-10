 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fine Organics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 759.54 crore, up 63.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 759.54 crore in December 2022 up 63.9% from Rs. 463.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.23 crore in December 2022 up 104.38% from Rs. 51.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.25 crore in December 2022 up 102.95% from Rs. 86.35 crore in December 2021.

Fine Organics Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 759.54 919.17 463.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 759.54 919.17 463.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 469.49 524.18 302.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.32 78.31 2.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.77 -43.92 3.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.98 24.36 21.37
Depreciation 12.27 11.52 10.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.89 82.30 54.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.82 242.42 69.73
Other Income 15.16 19.35 6.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.98 261.77 76.29
Interest 1.12 1.30 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 161.85 260.47 75.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 161.85 260.47 75.05
Tax 54.87 57.74 23.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.98 202.73 51.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.98 202.73 51.94
Minority Interest -- -- -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.76 -0.10 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 106.23 202.63 51.98
Equity Share Capital 15.33 15.33 15.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.65 66.09 16.96
Diluted EPS 34.65 66.09 16.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.65 66.09 16.96
Diluted EPS 34.65 66.09 16.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
