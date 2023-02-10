Fine Organics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 759.54 crore, up 63.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 759.54 crore in December 2022 up 63.9% from Rs. 463.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.23 crore in December 2022 up 104.38% from Rs. 51.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.25 crore in December 2022 up 102.95% from Rs. 86.35 crore in December 2021.