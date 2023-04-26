 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Financials, largecap oil firms have reported decent numbers, says Max Life Insurance's Mihir Vora

Apr 26, 2023

The senior director and CIO of Max Life Insurance says private sector banks and some NBFCS are looking attractive but suggests keeping a close eye on banks' margins

Mihir Vora, senior director and CIO, Max Life Insurance, says private sector banks and some NBFCS are looking attractive.

Large-cap oil and gas companies have reported satisfactory financial results for the March quarter, Mihir Vora, senior director and CIO, Max Life Insurance, has said. He also suggests keeping a close eye on banks' margins but does not anticipate any issues with asset quality.

"We don't see any major issues at present and are hopeful that with the fall in commodity prices, there could be an improvement in the margins of FMCG companies.

“We believe that the focus should not be on margins in the near future, but rather on how the topline (revenue) performs for most of these companies,” Vora told CNBC-TV 18 in an interview.

Auto sector results were a mixed bag. Though there is some pent-up demand and a low base effect in the two-wheeler segment, the passenger vehicle (car) segment is uncertain, he said.