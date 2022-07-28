 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Filatex India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,023.29 crore, up 46.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Filatex India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,023.29 crore in June 2022 up 46.41% from Rs. 698.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.39 crore in June 2022 down 16.78% from Rs. 52.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.89 crore in June 2022 down 22.01% from Rs. 103.72 crore in June 2021.

Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in June 2021.

Filatex India shares closed at 100.90 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and 1.10% over the last 12 months.

Filatex India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,023.29 1,090.01 698.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,023.29 1,090.01 698.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 857.58 788.70 590.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.87 10.95 3.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -44.44 28.38 -93.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.80 21.60 19.78
Depreciation 16.46 16.34 14.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.18 94.76 77.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.84 129.28 86.49
Other Income 6.59 2.93 2.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.43 132.21 89.05
Interest 5.95 8.58 12.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.48 123.63 76.12
Exceptional Items -- -- 1.64
P/L Before Tax 58.48 123.63 77.76
Tax 15.09 45.07 25.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.39 78.56 52.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.39 78.56 52.14
Equity Share Capital 44.30 45.05 44.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 3.51 2.35
Diluted EPS 1.93 3.50 2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 3.51 2.35
Diluted EPS 1.93 3.50 2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Filatex India #Results #Textiles - Manmade
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 am
