Filatex India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.38 crore, down 0.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,070.38 crore in December 2022 down 0.36% from Rs. 1,074.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 97.21% from Rs. 98.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.14 crore in December 2022 down 77.84% from Rs. 172.14 crore in December 2021.