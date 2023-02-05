 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Filatex India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.38 crore, down 0.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Filatex India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,070.38 crore in December 2022 down 0.36% from Rs. 1,074.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 97.21% from Rs. 98.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.14 crore in December 2022 down 77.84% from Rs. 172.14 crore in December 2021.

Filatex India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,070.38 1,163.42 1,074.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,070.38 1,163.42 1,074.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 878.26 911.92 755.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.33 9.81 11.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.85 61.89 30.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.10 23.67 22.97
Depreciation 17.91 16.61 16.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.40 109.86 94.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.53 29.66 142.66
Other Income -6.30 10.50 12.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.23 40.16 155.62
Interest 15.98 6.08 7.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.25 34.08 147.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.25 34.08 147.63
Tax 1.51 8.92 49.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.74 25.16 98.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.74 25.16 98.25
Equity Share Capital 44.30 44.30 45.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 1.13 4.40
Diluted EPS 0.06 1.13 4.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 1.13 4.40
Diluted EPS 0.06 1.13 4.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited