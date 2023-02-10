FDC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.30 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.30 crore in December 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 341.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.75 crore in December 2022 up 14.16% from Rs. 35.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.65 crore in December 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 60.65 crore in December 2021.