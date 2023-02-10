 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

FDC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.30 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 409.30 crore in December 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 341.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.75 crore in December 2022 up 14.16% from Rs. 35.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.65 crore in December 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 60.65 crore in December 2021.

FDC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 409.30 444.99 341.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 409.30 444.99 341.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.34 153.05 103.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.00 26.17 25.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.27 -17.89 -12.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 95.17 97.93 82.22
Depreciation 9.86 9.98 9.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.83 118.40 95.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.38 57.34 38.76
Other Income 18.41 12.73 12.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.79 70.07 51.61
Interest 1.20 1.01 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.59 69.06 50.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.59 69.06 50.76
Tax 15.88 17.26 15.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.71 51.79 35.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.71 51.79 35.61
Minority Interest 0.04 0.05 0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.75 51.84 35.69
Equity Share Capital 16.59 16.59 16.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.45 3.10 2.11
Diluted EPS 2.45 3.10 2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.45 3.10 2.11
Diluted EPS 2.45 3.10 2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited