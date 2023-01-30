Exide Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,405.31 crore, up 6.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 3,405.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.53% from Rs. 3,196.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.18 crore in December 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 204.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.92 crore in December 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 387.67 crore in December 2021.
Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2021.
|Exide Ind shares closed at 183.20 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.
|Exide Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,405.31
|3,718.89
|3,196.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,405.31
|3,718.89
|3,196.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,571.48
|2,772.40
|2,440.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.98
|2.90
|0.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-266.56
|-190.69
|-236.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|211.96
|220.99
|204.40
|Depreciation
|115.14
|111.98
|104.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|484.92
|500.85
|415.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|285.39
|300.46
|268.52
|Other Income
|23.39
|35.57
|15.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|308.78
|336.03
|283.55
|Interest
|7.97
|6.20
|8.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|300.81
|329.83
|275.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|300.81
|329.83
|275.25
|Tax
|77.63
|83.60
|71.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|223.18
|246.23
|204.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|223.18
|246.23
|204.10
|Equity Share Capital
|85.00
|85.00
|85.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.63
|2.90
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|2.63
|2.90
|2.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.63
|2.90
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|2.63
|2.90
|2.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited