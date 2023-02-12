Excel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore, down 36.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore in December 2022 down 36.39% from Rs. 350.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.74 crore in December 2022 down 76.02% from Rs. 78.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.97 crore in December 2022 down 73.03% from Rs. 111.12 crore in December 2021.