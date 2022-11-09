 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everest Kanto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore, down 35.34% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore in September 2022 down 35.34% from Rs. 302.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2022 down 74.62% from Rs. 60.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.64 crore in September 2022 down 71.12% from Rs. 99.16 crore in September 2021.

Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in September 2021.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 113.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.69% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.

Everest Kanto Cylinder
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.67 270.43 302.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.67 270.43 302.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 111.41 171.99 151.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.28 15.71 15.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.94 -25.95 -5.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.98 8.23 7.22
Depreciation 5.19 4.94 4.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.50 48.67 36.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.37 46.84 92.15
Other Income 1.08 0.69 2.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.45 47.53 94.30
Interest 2.30 1.55 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.15 45.98 92.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.15 45.98 92.63
Tax 5.83 10.94 32.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.32 35.04 60.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.32 35.04 60.36
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 3.12 5.38
Diluted EPS 1.37 3.12 5.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 3.12 5.38
Diluted EPS 1.37 3.12 5.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm
