Everest Kanto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore, down 35.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore in September 2022 down 35.34% from Rs. 302.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2022 down 74.62% from Rs. 60.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.64 crore in September 2022 down 71.12% from Rs. 99.16 crore in September 2021.

Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in September 2021.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 113.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.69% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.