Everest Kanto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.43 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

Net Sales at Rs 270.43 crore in June 2022 up 10.27% from Rs. 245.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.04 crore in June 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 51.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.47 crore in June 2022 down 38.86% from Rs. 85.82 crore in June 2021.

Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in June 2021.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 173.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.38% returns over the last 6 months and 86.39% over the last 12 months.

Everest Kanto Cylinder
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 270.43 371.84 245.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 270.43 371.84 245.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 171.99 213.43 97.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.71 10.33 14.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.95 -17.16 8.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.23 8.06 7.94
Depreciation 4.94 4.91 4.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.67 62.11 34.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.84 90.16 78.54
Other Income 0.69 4.84 2.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.53 95.00 81.10
Interest 1.55 3.17 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.98 91.83 79.52
Exceptional Items -- -5.44 --
P/L Before Tax 45.98 86.39 79.52
Tax 10.94 19.64 27.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.04 66.75 51.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.04 66.75 51.80
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.12 5.95 4.62
Diluted EPS 3.12 5.95 4.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.12 5.95 4.62
Diluted EPS 3.12 5.95 4.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
