Everest Kanto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.43 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.43 crore in June 2022 up 10.27% from Rs. 245.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.04 crore in June 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 51.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.47 crore in June 2022 down 38.86% from Rs. 85.82 crore in June 2021.

Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in June 2021.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 173.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.38% returns over the last 6 months and 86.39% over the last 12 months.