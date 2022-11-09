Everest Kanto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.69 crore, down 19.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.69 crore in September 2022 down 19.36% from Rs. 421.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.50 crore in September 2022 down 73.93% from Rs. 70.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.09 crore in September 2022 down 67.43% from Rs. 113.88 crore in September 2021.

Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.33 in September 2021.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 113.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.77% returns over the last 6 months and -11.33% over the last 12 months.