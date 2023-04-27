 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Euro hovers near one-year high as US outlook clouds over

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

It was last up 0.05% against the dollar at $1.104, not far off yesterday's one-year peak of $1.1096.

Euro

The euro hovered near a one-year high against the dollar on Thursday, as Europe's resilient economy contrasted with banking risks and another debt ceiling standoff in the United States.

It was last up 0.05% against the dollar at $1.104, not far off yesterday's one-year peak of $1.1096.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six major peers - was flat at 101.4. That followed a 0.39% slide the previous day.

Britain's pound and Japan's yen were little changed.