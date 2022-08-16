 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ETT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 12.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ETT are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in June 2022 down 12.05% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2022 up 112582.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 115% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

ETT EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

ETT shares closed at 33.75 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.63% returns over the last 12 months.

ETT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.66 0.72 0.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.66 0.72 0.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.09 0.10
Depreciation 0.23 0.35 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.66 0.52 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.25 0.04
Other Income 0.05 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -0.23 0.05
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.31 -0.24 -0.01
Exceptional Items 8.30 -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.99 -0.24 -0.01
Tax 1.02 -0.06 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.97 -0.18 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.97 -0.18 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.37 10.37 10.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.73 -0.18 -0.01
Diluted EPS 6.73 -0.18 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.73 -0.18 -0.01
Diluted EPS 6.73 -0.18 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #ETT #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.