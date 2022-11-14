 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Essar Shipping Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore, down 88.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore in September 2022 down 88.39% from Rs. 145.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 363.89% from Rs. 15.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.94 crore in September 2022 down 54.88% from Rs. 88.52 crore in September 2021.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 8.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.

Essar Shipping
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.84 15.81 145.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.84 15.81 145.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.93 2.10 12.74
Depreciation 12.67 12.26 24.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.45 4.21 80.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.21 -2.76 27.50
Other Income 32.48 8.78 36.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.27 6.02 64.15
Interest 75.47 67.59 100.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -48.20 -61.57 -36.74
Exceptional Items -8.99 45.93 29.64
P/L Before Tax -57.19 -15.64 -7.10
Tax -16.71 -- 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -40.48 -15.64 -7.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -40.48 -15.64 -7.20
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.07 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 22.56
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -40.56 -15.71 15.37
Equity Share Capital 206.98 206.98 206.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.38 -0.76 0.74
Diluted EPS -1.38 -0.76 0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.38 -0.76 0.74
Diluted EPS -1.38 -0.76 0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

