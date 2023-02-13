 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Essar Oil & Gas reports record profit, revenue in Q3

Feb 13, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

It is taking "a systematic approach of well revival through adaptation of world-class technology and stimulation techniques including re-fracs and close monitoring to enhance gas production from the existing wells," Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production's statement said.

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) on Monday reported record net profit and revenues for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 after production doubled and company cut operating cost.

Net profit at Rs 97 crore in October-December was a massive 273 per cent higher than Rs 26 crore net profit in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Revenue soared 54 per cent to Rs 219 crore while EBITDA almost doubled to Rs 171 crore.

Production of coal bed methane (or gas from coal seams) doubled to over 0.8 million standard cubic meters per day after commissioning of the Urja Ganga pipeline connecting its Raniganj assets to customers.