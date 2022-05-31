 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eros Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.64 crore, down 36.28% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.64 crore in March 2022 down 36.28% from Rs. 101.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022 up 101.97% from Rs. 105.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2022 up 121.42% from Rs. 68.24 crore in March 2021.

Eros Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.05 in March 2021.

Eros Intl shares closed at 28.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.45% over the last 12 months.

Eros International Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.64 107.53 101.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.64 107.53 101.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.83 22.34 110.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -8.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.88 7.46 7.65
Depreciation 0.73 0.78 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.00 16.39 79.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.20 60.56 -89.18
Other Income 4.69 -0.59 19.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.89 59.97 -69.71
Interest 11.80 12.76 24.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.09 47.21 -94.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.09 47.21 -94.52
Tax -- -- 11.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.09 47.21 -105.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.09 47.21 -105.88
Equity Share Capital 95.88 95.88 95.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 4.92 -11.05
Diluted EPS 0.22 4.92 -11.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 4.92 -11.05
Diluted EPS 0.22 4.92 -11.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eros International Media #Eros Intl #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 12:42 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.