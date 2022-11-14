Eros Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.87 crore, up 250.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.87 crore in September 2022 up 250.92% from Rs. 63.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.55 crore in September 2022 down 165.36% from Rs. 13.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.76 crore in September 2022 down 162.38% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2021.

Eros Intl shares closed at 26.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.14% over the last 12 months.