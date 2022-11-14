 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eros Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.87 crore, up 250.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.87 crore in September 2022 up 250.92% from Rs. 63.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.55 crore in September 2022 down 165.36% from Rs. 13.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.76 crore in September 2022 down 162.38% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2021.

Eros Intl shares closed at 26.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.14% over the last 12 months.

Eros International Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 222.87 36.55 63.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 222.87 36.55 63.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 235.61 39.58 78.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.09 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.97 9.96 18.57
Depreciation 1.64 1.68 1.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.47 26.33 15.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.82 -40.91 -50.55
Other Income 29.42 29.74 41.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.40 -11.17 -8.99
Interest 15.31 15.23 6.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.71 -26.40 -15.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -35.71 -26.40 -15.11
Tax -0.17 -0.18 -2.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.54 -26.22 -13.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.54 -26.22 -13.02
Minority Interest 0.99 0.17 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -34.55 -26.05 -13.02
Equity Share Capital 95.88 95.88 95.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.72 -2.74 -1.36
Diluted EPS -3.72 -2.74 -1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.72 -2.74 -1.36
Diluted EPS -3.72 -2.74 -1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

