Equitas Holding Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore, down 12.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore in December 2022 down 12.64% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 up 104.49% from Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 276.97% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021.