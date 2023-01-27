 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Equitas Holding Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore, down 12.64% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Equitas Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore in December 2022 down 12.64% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 up 104.49% from Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 276.97% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021.

Equitas Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.31 4.28 4.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.31 4.28 4.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.74 0.34
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 0.76 6.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.13 2.75 -2.03
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.13 2.76 -2.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.13 2.76 -2.01
Exceptional Items -- -- -61.19
P/L Before Tax 3.13 2.76 -63.20
Tax 0.31 0.80 -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.82 1.96 -62.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.82 1.96 -62.76
Equity Share Capital 341.79 341.79 341.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.06 -1.84
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.06 -1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.06 -1.84
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.06 -1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited